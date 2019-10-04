|
|
|
Hilda G. Lower
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 4275 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, OH 44647 with Pastor Katie Jacob officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.at the church. Burial to follow the service at Sixteen St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, OH, 44646 or Jude's Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN, 38101-9908. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019