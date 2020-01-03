Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Hilda M. Gantz


1935 - 2019
Hilda M. Gantz Obituary
Hilda M. Gantz "Together Again"

84, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Cadiz, Ohio on July 27, 1935 to the late Doyle and Etna Thompson. Hilda graduated as a registered nurse from Aultman School of Nursing class of 1959. She was a member of Crystal Park United Methodist Church and a Bunco Card Club. Hilda was a member of JRC, Kids, Seniors and Community Outreach board of directors and active participant and dedicated proponent of JRC for 14 years where she was a Board Member Emeritus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Gantz; and two brothers, William Hesford and Edwin "Elmo" Hesford. She leaves her children, Donald (Cheryl) Gantz, Terri (Tim) Hogue and Jodi (Kenneth) King; grandchildren, Morgan Davis, Tim Hogue Jr, Jeffrey King, Andy Gantz and Jamie King; and her great grandchild Declan Davis. The family would like to thank Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation and Crossroads Hospice for the wonderful care given to Hilda.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020
