Hildegarde Maher NobisAge 87, died Saturday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Nobis and her husbands. James Maher and Ralph Nobis; brother, Rudi and sister, Elfrieda. She leaves behind her daughters, Nancy (Jim) Schneider, Linda (Paul) McKnight; son, Steve (Karyn) Maher; step-sons, Ralph Nobis III, Keith (Chris) Nobis, Tom (Dani) Nobis; step-daughters, Chris (Bill) Blackert, Connie (Bob) Lindsay and Paula Nobis; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.She was a 1951 graduate of North Canton High School. While living Illinois she was a top selling Realtor. When moving back to Ohio she started and operated Glass Etc. a gift shop in Quaker Square with her sister. She enjoyed painting watercolors and most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to dance and brought joy to everyone she met.Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Private burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or the Burn Foundation of America. Condolences may be made to(Lamiell 330-456-7375)