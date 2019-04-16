Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HOLLY SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOLLY ANN SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HOLLY ANN SMITH Obituary
Holly Ann Smith 1958-2019

Age 61, of Alliance and formally North Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019. Holly was born to the late Robert J. and Julie A. (Eder) Smith on March 25, 1958 in Canton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Hoover High School and Bowling Green State University. Holly loved spending time with her family and all things sports related, especially golf.

Holly is survived by her brother, David R. (Diana) Smith; nephew, Dustin R. Smith; niece, Ashley N. Smith.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.