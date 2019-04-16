|
Holly Ann Smith 1958-2019
Age 61, of Alliance and formally North Canton, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019. Holly was born to the late Robert J. and Julie A. (Eder) Smith on March 25, 1958 in Canton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Hoover High School and Bowling Green State University. Holly loved spending time with her family and all things sports related, especially golf.
Holly is survived by her brother, David R. (Diana) Smith; nephew, Dustin R. Smith; niece, Ashley N. Smith.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold-Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019