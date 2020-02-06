|
Holly J. Stewart
Age 62 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born on August 18, 1957 in Canton to Calvin and Barbara Beitzel. Holly will be remembered as an avid Beatles fan throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her father, Calvin; brother, Mark Beitzel; and her first husband, Kim Hoagland. Holly is survived by her husband, Terry Stewart; daughter, Erin Hoagland; stepsons, Connor, Brandon, and Greg; granddaughter, Felicity, mother, Barb Beitzel, and brother, Keith Beitzel.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020