Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly J. Stewart


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly J. Stewart Obituary
Holly J. Stewart

Age 62 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born on August 18, 1957 in Canton to Calvin and Barbara Beitzel. Holly will be remembered as an avid Beatles fan throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her father, Calvin; brother, Mark Beitzel; and her first husband, Kim Hoagland. Holly is survived by her husband, Terry Stewart; daughter, Erin Hoagland; stepsons, Connor, Brandon, and Greg; granddaughter, Felicity, mother, Barb Beitzel, and brother, Keith Beitzel.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -