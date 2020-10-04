1/1
HOMER E. MORRISON
1924 - 2020
Homer E. Morrison

age 96, of East Sparta, OH, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Logan Co., WV, on August 27, 1924, to the late Walt and Artie Morrison. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union with Republic Steel working as a welder for 30 years until his retirement. A proud

Veteran of the United States Army, Homer was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed traveling and fishing.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jackie (Young) Morrison; and five siblings. He is survived by his son, Edward (Holli) Morrison; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Hospice facility in Homer's name. Services will be private for the family. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
