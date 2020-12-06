1/1
HORACE REYNOLDS Blakely
Horace Reynolds Blakely

Loving father of four, Horace Reynolds Blakely went home to his beloved wife Josephine and our Heavenly Father on Nov. 24, 2020.

Horace was loved by all for his amazing smile, sense of humor, kindness, and generosity he is preceded in death by his children Erica Blakely Lockhart, Rachel Blakely Workman, Eugene Blakely, Scott Lockhart, grandchildren Dannie Jo Ady, Joshuah Lockhart, Brandon workman, Emma Lockhart, Olivia Lockhart, Bella Rose Lockhart, and his great grandson Alexander Ady. His family and friends were truly graced with the time we had on this Earth with him. He was and is cherished as a father, husband, grandfather, friend, son, and brother. As we say good bye we take comfort that he is home now with his loving wife, father, mother, brothers, and sister and is at peace in God's loving arms.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-6pm at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service will be private. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
