Howard E. Bowen Jr.
75, passed away on July 10, 2019. He was born on May 2, 1944 the son of the late Howard & Pauline Bowen. Howard was a man of faith and was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He was the Vice President of Operations of the Southwest and retired after 38 years of service from the Hoover Company. Howard enjoyed golfing and was an avid Ohio State "Buckeye" Fan. Howard had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love and dedication for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark Bowen; and nephews, Mike Bowen Jr., and Kevin Wagner. Howard is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 54 years, Paula R. Bowen; daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Bowen; son, David (Michelle) Bowen; grandchildren, Morgan Bowen, and Brayden Bowen; mother-in-law, Ruth A. Anderson; sister, Carole (Clarence) Wagner; brothers, Michael Bowen Sr., and Pat (Mary Jo) Bowen; his four legged companions, Mitzi, and Jamie; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW with Deacon Ryan Furlong officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kidney Foundation and/or . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
