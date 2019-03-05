|
Howard J Newman
"Together Again"
86, of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 2, at his home. Born in Philippi, West Virginia on March 12, 1932, a son of the late Octavia (Collins) Newman and Albert Newman, also preceded in death by his wife Madge "Judy" Newman, 3 brothers Harold, Donald and Charles Newman; 4 sisters Annie Justice, Shirley Newman, Elizabeth Hoffman and Rebecca Newman.
He is survived by 3 daughters Dena Mayle, Kimberly (Garold) Mayle, Kristi Newman; son Douglas Newman, all of Canton: 2 sisters Permila "Mae" Kennedy of Canton and Bethel Croston, of Philippi; and 4 grandchildren JD, Desiree, Abby and Ivy; many nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, March 6th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com,
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019