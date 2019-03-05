Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD J. NEWMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HOWARD J. NEWMAN Obituary
Howard J Newman

"Together Again"

86, of Canton, passed away Saturday, March 2, at his home. Born in Philippi, West Virginia on March 12, 1932, a son of the late Octavia (Collins) Newman and Albert Newman, also preceded in death by his wife Madge "Judy" Newman, 3 brothers Harold, Donald and Charles Newman; 4 sisters Annie Justice, Shirley Newman, Elizabeth Hoffman and Rebecca Newman.

He is survived by 3 daughters Dena Mayle, Kimberly (Garold) Mayle, Kristi Newman; son Douglas Newman, all of Canton: 2 sisters Permila "Mae" Kennedy of Canton and Bethel Croston, of Philippi; and 4 grandchildren JD, Desiree, Abby and Ivy; many nieces and nephews and countless other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, March 6th in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Friends may call from 10AM until time of service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com,

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now