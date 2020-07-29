Howard L. Bechtel
Age 62, of Alliance, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 in Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1957 in Canton to the late Glen E. and Dorothy A. (Garaux) Bechtel. He was a 1976 graduate of Minerva High School and a graduate of Grace College. Howard was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. He was formerly employed by North Hampton Baptist Church and the Infocision Management Corporation. Howard was a member of the Greater Canton Men's Chorus, Town Sound Barber Shop Chorus and the Music Makers Community Band.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Fred Bechtel. Howard is survived by three children, Josiah, Daniel and Shiloh Bechtel; two sisters, Sally (William) Hoy and Peggy Toth; one brother, Donald (Donna) Bechtel; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Candy Bechtel.
A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
