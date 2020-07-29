1/1
Howard L. Bechtel
1957 - 2020
Howard L. Bechtel

Age 62, of Alliance, passed away Monday July 27, 2020 in Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. He was born Sept. 5, 1957 in Canton to the late Glen E. and Dorothy A. (Garaux) Bechtel. He was a 1976 graduate of Minerva High School and a graduate of Grace College. Howard was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. He was formerly employed by North Hampton Baptist Church and the Infocision Management Corporation. Howard was a member of the Greater Canton Men's Chorus, Town Sound Barber Shop Chorus and the Music Makers Community Band.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Fred Bechtel. Howard is survived by three children, Josiah, Daniel and Shiloh Bechtel; two sisters, Sally (William) Hoy and Peggy Toth; one brother, Donald (Donna) Bechtel; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Candy Bechtel.

A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
