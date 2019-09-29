|
|
Howard L. Irwin
Age 81, of Magnolia, passed away Wed., Sept. 25, 2019. He was born June 28, 1938, in Sandyville, a son of the late Charles and Mabel (Haynam) Irwin, and was a life resident of the East Sparta and Magnolia area. Howard retired in 2000 after 30 years as a self-employed independent truck driver.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Irwin, with whom he celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on July 6th; one daughter and one son, Kelli and Vince Drabick, and Mark and Diane Irwin; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Nicole (James) Clawson and their daughter, Ayla, J. C. Everett III and Emily Everett; two sisters, Lucille Murphy and Anna Tolley.
A Graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Clifford Hughes officiating. There will be no calling hours. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Sept. 29, 2019