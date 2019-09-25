|
|
Howard L. Reed
age 93, passed away September 24, 2019. He was born October 4, 1925 in Akron, son to the late Earl and Lillie (Ivey) Reed. Howard proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and retired in 1984 from Diebold following 34 years of service. He was a kind and gentle soul, a loving husband, dad, and Po and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Reed.
Survivors include son, Frank (Janet) of Dellroy, son, Robert (Leslee) and daughter, Marcia (Tim) Higgins of Canton; two grandchildren, Bobbi-Jo and Derik and two great grandchildren, Rick and Mathias.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Close friends and family may call at the church just prior to the service from 9:15-10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to House of Loreto, 2812 Harvard Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019