HOWARD M. STIMMEL
1920 - 2020
Howard M. Stimmel

age 100, of Hartville, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1920 in Canton, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Esther (Zinninger) Stimmel and was a WW II Army Air Corp Veteran. He retired from Teledyne Monarch Company in 1985.

Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty (Rhodes); son, Robert Stimmel; brothers, Edgar (Alice) and Carl (Dorothy) Stimmel. Survived by son, Terrence (Polly) Stimmel, daughter, Betsy (Steve) King; daughter-in-law, Fran Stimmel; grandchildren: James King, Amanda (Michael Konz) King, Bridgette Beall Gossett; and great-grandson, Hunter.

Calling hours are Wednesday 12 noon-2 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and a sharing of memories begins at 2 PM. Interment follows at Mount Peace Cemetery. Family extends thanks to GreenView Senior Assisted Living and Compassionate Care Hospice.

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
02:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
