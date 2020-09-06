Howard M. Stimmelage 100, of Hartville, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1920 in Canton, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Esther (Zinninger) Stimmel and was a WW II Army Air Corp Veteran. He retired from Teledyne Monarch Company in 1985.Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty (Rhodes); son, Robert Stimmel; brothers, Edgar (Alice) and Carl (Dorothy) Stimmel. Survived by son, Terrence (Polly) Stimmel, daughter, Betsy (Steve) King; daughter-in-law, Fran Stimmel; grandchildren: James King, Amanda (Michael Konz) King, Bridgette Beall Gossett; and great-grandson, Hunter.Calling hours are Wednesday 12 noon-2 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville and a sharing of memories begins at 2 PM. Interment follows at Mount Peace Cemetery. Family extends thanks to GreenView Senior Assisted Living and Compassionate Care Hospice.Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364