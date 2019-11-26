Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Morgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Morgan Obituary
Howard Morgan

Feb. 20, 1935- Nov. 23, 2019

passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. Morgan; daughters, Jennifer K. Bailey (Curt), and Melissa A. Morgan; his grandchildren who adored him, Rebecca Archer (David), Dr. Virginia Morgan, Sarah Genet (Nick), Jeffrey D. Morgan II (Heather), Lindsey Bailey and Nicholas Bailey. His greatest joy came from his great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Maryssa Genet, Jayden, Skye, David and Maggie Archer and Alexander Ross. Howard was the loving and devoted patriarch of the family and was a blessing to all that met him. He was an enthusiastic Ohio State fan, O-H-I-O! Howard resides now in God's loving arms.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary Church of God in East Canton. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to share condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -