Howard Morgan
Feb. 20, 1935- Nov. 23, 2019
passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. Morgan; daughters, Jennifer K. Bailey (Curt), and Melissa A. Morgan; his grandchildren who adored him, Rebecca Archer (David), Dr. Virginia Morgan, Sarah Genet (Nick), Jeffrey D. Morgan II (Heather), Lindsey Bailey and Nicholas Bailey. His greatest joy came from his great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Maryssa Genet, Jayden, Skye, David and Maggie Archer and Alexander Ross. Howard was the loving and devoted patriarch of the family and was a blessing to all that met him. He was an enthusiastic Ohio State fan, O-H-I-O! Howard resides now in God's loving arms.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary Church of God in East Canton. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Those wishing to share condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2019