Howard Philmore Johnson
Dec. 9, 1932 - March 13, 2020
Howard "HoJo" Johnson passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness. He was born in Lake Providence, La., to Andrew and Virginia (Wynne) Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dorothea "Dot" Beam, his brother, OC MacIntyre; and his beloved wife of 29 years, Phyllis M. Johnson. He is survived by his children, Beth Schmucker, Michael Johnson, Suzanne (Kirby) Reese, and Mary Ann Karas (Jerry Dixey); grandchildren, Kasey (Dominic) Mercurio, Kevin (Lindsay) Johnson, Kelly (Douglas) Tanner, Katie (Cory) Bourquin Kara (Phil) Lane, and Krista (Brian) Beddigs; great-grandchildren, Carson, Annie, Adalynn, Luca, Alivia, Bailey, Chloe, Reed, Kade, and Reese; extended family, Kat and Kaylee Arthurs, David Urdiales, Christen Sefert and Best Friend Jim Kennedy.
Howard served in the U.S. Navy from Aug. 8, 1951 to July 20, 1955, on the U.S.S. Roulette AKA-99 and the U.S.S. Salem CA- 139. He was very passionate about serving his country. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. Howard was an avid storyteller. He loved nothing more than regaling family and friends with tales of working on the draglines in and around Okachobee, Fla., with his father Andy. Like most sailors Howard had lots of fish stories and tall tales as well as countless jokes and riddles. Just when you thought you knew the punchline he would toss in a little twist to keep you on your toes. The details sometimes varied and you could never quite tell by his grin how much was historically accurate let alone true. Howard dearly loved his family and was happiest when he could gather them all together for holidays and of course for picnics at Shoenbrun Village which was always cause for a family eye roll as no one loved it quite as much as he did. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is being planned for a future time.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020