Howard R. Jones 1943-2019
75, of Canton passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born August 5, 1943 in Indianapolis, Ind. to the late Howard and Mary Virginia Jones. Howard spent most of his life in Clearwater, Fla. and was a member of New Destiny
Tabernacle Church in Clearwater, Fla. He enjoyed fishing, playing music and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judy; son, Jonathan (Pamala) Jones and daughter, Amanda Sue Carr; grandchildren, Shaunie Newman (Jesse Bader), Stormy Jones, Preston Jones, Pacey Jones and Carrigan (Kyle) Hinote; great grandchildren, Arriella Bader and Huntley Hinote; sisters, Nilah (Dan) Batchelor and Beverly (Joe) Lawrence.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at New Life Tabernacle Church, 3542 12th St. NW Massillon, OH 44646 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chad Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steven Davis and the nurses at Aultman Hospital for the care and support given to Howard's family. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019