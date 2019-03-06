|
|
|
Howard R.
Jones
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at New Life Tabernacle Church, 3542 12th St. NW Massillon, OH 44646 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chad Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
