Howard Roy Hoskins
age 92, of Canton, OH passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born January 12, 1928 in Ironton, OH to the late Daniel and Mae Hoskins. He was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple. Howard was an Army veteran and he was retired from Ragon Electric in Canton.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hoskins; three sons, Ben (Joni), Stephen (Barb) and Scott (Brenda) Hoskins; step children; Frank Robison, Jeffrey Robison and Christine Paniagua; a brother Daniel (Genevra) Hoskins; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and his special friend, Jack Lash. Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Hoskins; a son, Terry Hoskins; a sister, Maxine Fairchild; a brother, Ralph Hoskins and a step-son, Mark Robison.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.