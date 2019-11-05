|
Howard "Howdy" Stansberger
passed from this life on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the age of 99 at Amherst Meadows. He was the son of Mary and James "Red" Stansberger, and his siblings were Carl Stansberger, Velda Stansberger, and Donna Stansberger. Having lived through most of the 20th century, Howard experienced its biggest events: Prohibition, World War II, and The Atomic Age. His service in the Coast Guard took him to Lake Superior, where he met Phyllis Mae Pydynkowsky, a clerk at the Bon-Ton Candy Counter. They married in 1943, and produced their only child, Richard, in 1950.
At the Postal Service, he earned several awards for safe driving and served many grateful clients, who loaded his mail bag with fruitcakes and other small gifts at Christmas. He was bitten six times in the line of duty. Later, he retired to Crescent Gardens, where he became a master carver, known for his skinny Santa Clauses and his life-like fish and ducks. A lifetime Massilon Tigers fan, he had the good fortune to attend social studies classes taught by Paul Brown. He was a faithful and devoted husband and father, with a dry sense of humor and a likeable smile.
Howard is survived by his son, Richard, of Silver City, New Mexico.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7th from 10 am to 11 am at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be private.
Howdy will be laid to rest next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery.
