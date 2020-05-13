Howard William Baus, Jr.
71, of Massillon, aka "Billy" and "Wee Willie," passed away quietly Sunday evening, May 3, 2020. Born in Massillon October 13, 1948, a son to the late Howard W. and Evelyn (Reese) Baus, Sr., Willie graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1966. He had been employed by the former Eaton Corporation in Massillon but might be best remembered for his work as a DJ and entertainer at several area venues.
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Rose (Schoener) Baus; an infant daughter, Rosanna Marie Baus and his brother, Dennis Baus; Willie is survived by his sister, Michelle (Rick) Lambert and brothers, Terry (Cheryl) and Stephen Baus all of Massillon. Also surviving are several cousins, extended relatives and dear friends including especially, Martha "Marty" Adams, also of Massillon.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and Willie will be laid to rest privately at Brookfield Cemetery. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon has been entrusted with arrangements. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.