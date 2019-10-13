|
Hubert J. Tankersley
age 96, of Copley, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born July 31, 1923, in Lafolette, TN, son of the late Thomas and Nellie (Cate) Tankersley. Hubert was a Marine Corp. veteran serving in the Second Marine Division in the South Pacific during World War II. Hubert retired from Goodyear Tire. After retirement he was a realtor in Las Vegas.
Hubert is survived by his children: Teri Vasile, Thomas (Linda) Tankersley, Hubert James (Susan)Tankersley II, Nancy (David) Robertson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Fogle of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, George R. Vasile; his former wife, Elsie (Stewart) Tankersley; and sister, Mildred Rupp. Special thanks to his loving caregivers, Janessa Gregory, Reva Knop, and Polly Clapper.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Tunnels-To-Towers Foundation or Fisher House Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
