Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Hubert J. Tankersley


1923 - 2019
Hubert J. Tankersley Obituary
Hubert J. Tankersley

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Tunnels-To-Towers Foundation or Fisher House Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019
