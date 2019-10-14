|
Hubert J. Tankersley
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either Tunnels-To-Towers Foundation or Fisher House Foundation. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Oct. 14, 2019