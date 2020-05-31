Hugh C. Hiltyage 88 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on Aug. 9, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio to the late William J. and Delma (Focht) Hilty. Hugh was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War conflict as a hospital corpsman. Hugh was a member of the B.P.O.E. #2029, F.O.E Post #2223 of North Canton, V.F.W #9904, and the American Legion #436 of Greentown.He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia P. Hilty; son, Peter J. Hilty; daughters, Ann (James) Kincheloe and Martha J. Unger; step daughter, Deborah (Steve) Burdorf; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Private services will be held at a later date and interment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions maybe made to the Greentown V.F.W. Post #9904. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.