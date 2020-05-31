Hugh C. Hilty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh C. Hilty

age 88 of Canton passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born on Aug. 9, 1931 in Middletown, Ohio to the late William J. and Delma (Focht) Hilty. Hugh was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School in Washington Courthouse, Ohio and The Ohio State University. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War conflict as a hospital corpsman. Hugh was a member of the B.P.O.E. #2029, F.O.E Post #2223 of North Canton, V.F.W #9904, and the American Legion #436 of Greentown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia P. Hilty; son, Peter J. Hilty; daughters, Ann (James) Kincheloe and Martha J. Unger; step daughter, Deborah (Steve) Burdorf; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date and interment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions maybe made to the Greentown V.F.W. Post #9904. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved