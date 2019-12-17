|
|
Hugh "Duke" W. Connors
80, of Navarre, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2019. He was born on Oct. 22, 1939 in Massillon to the late Paul and Dolores (Goe) Connors. He worked at Union Drawn Steel for some time but also worked for Nickels Bakery where he did maintenance and retired after 20 years of service. Duke was a jack-of-all-trades which included welding and gardening. He also enjoyed painting and drawing as well. Duke was a kind, hearted man who was extremely proud of his last name and more importantly proud of each and every one of his children. Duke was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He also had soft spot for animals, especially dogs which included his own dog, Rusty. When Duke wasn't spending time with his family, you could find him listening to 70's music, riding his Harley with his wife Peggy, or camping with his family.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Peggy of 38 years; children, Brent Michael Connors, Jeffery Connors, Michelle Connors, Charles (Tracy) Dragos, Krisi (Russell) Johnston, and Sean (Amanda) Connors; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; and brother, Tom (Diana) Connors.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Massillon. A memorial mass will follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Duke's name to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St., Louisville, Ohio 44641.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019