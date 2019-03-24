Home

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGO NICANDRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGO M. "MATT" NICANDRO


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HUGO M. "MATT" NICANDRO Obituary
Hugo "Matt" M. Nicandro

Age 85, formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday evening March 19, 2019, in Ft. Myers, Florida. Matt was born October 23, 1933, in Fagnano Alto L'Aquila, Italy, the son of the late Louie and Maria (Flavia) Nicandro. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton and was employed at Northern Engraving prior to retiring from Seiple Lithograph. Matt became a United States citizen on April 18, 1955; and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed traveling and visited most U.S. States and European Countries as a professional photographer. He took beautiful pictures of his travels here and abroad. He enjoyed gardening and canning tomatoes.

Matt was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Giovanna (Carfagna) Nicandro, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past February; daughters, Tina Taylor, Nanette Friley; and son, Rick (Dorothy) Taylor; Sister Rose Evangelista; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; niece, Lisa and nephew, Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations in Matt's name may be made to St. Joseph Church. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

Williams Funeral Home

and Cremation Services

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
