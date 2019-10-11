|
|
Ida J. Jones
Age 84, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born January 6, 1935 in Kinport, Pa. to the late Lawrence and Phyllis (King) Shankle. She had formerly worked at Merit Plastics and McDonalds.
Ida is survived by her husband of 63 years, James W. Jones, Sr; her son, James W. (Janeen) Jones, Jr; three sisters, Betty, Debbie and Linda; three brothers, Jim, Ray and Leonard; four grandchildren, Jimmy, Bryan, Jeff and Jenny; five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Tallman; three sisters, Elsie, Olive and Gaye; and two brothers, Donald and Gene.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral Home. Ida will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Burial Park, Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019