Ida Mae Hawkins
Ida Mae Hawkins

age 96 of Canton left this life on September 2, 2020 to be reunited in Heaven with her beloved son Michael Moorhead. She was born May 28, 1924 to the late C. Arthur and Nellie (Wallace) Parrish. Ida was a 1942 graduate of Alliance High School and a retired Postal Worker. Ida was very gifted at Genealogy and spent endless hours tracing her family lineage. She also enjoyed crafting and following the adventures of her friend, Dillie the Deer. She had a deep compassion for animals and wildlife.

In addition to her son and parents, Ida was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Moorhead, second husband, Duwayne Hawkins, her brother, Richard Parrish and grandson, Jeffery Moorhead. Ida is survived by her loving granddaughter, Ronda K. Moorhead (Nina Gatts) of Canton, her sister, Joyce Jones of Lake Worth, TX., special great-grandaughter, Heaven Collins of Uniontown, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ida was adored by everyone who ever met her. She will be remembered most for her kind, gentle nature and ornery wit.

The family would like to invite friends to celebrate Ida's life at an outdoor memorial service on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, 11929 Beech St. NE., Alliance, OH 44601 at 12:00 pm with the Rev. Sheri Morckel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilderness Center (wildernesscenter.org) Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
