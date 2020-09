Ida Mae HawkinsThe family would like to invite friends to celebrate Ida's life at an outdoor memorial service on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve, 11929 Beech St. NE., Alliance, OH 44601 at 12:00 pm with the Rev. Sheri Morckel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wilderness Center ( wildernesscenter.org ) Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed, 330-477-6721