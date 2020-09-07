1/1
Ida Marzec
Ida Marzec "Together Again"

age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday. Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, she had lived in Canton most of her life. Her passions in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and scratch off lottery tickets and the casino.

Preceded in death by her husband, Matthew S. Marzec Sr. and a grandson, Rick Murray. Survived by her daughters, Janet Chandler, Sandy (Nick) Moldovan all of Canton, Annamarie (James) Young of Laurel, Maryland, Diana (Mike) Garofalo of Canal Fulton and Laurie (Bill) Yates of Massillon, son Matthew Marzec Jr., ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 11 a.m. with the Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
