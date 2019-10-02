|
Ida May Milford
Age 91, of North Canton, died Monday following a brief illness. Born in Marietta she was the daughter of the late Allison and Edna (Brown) Walmsley and lived in the Canton/North Canton area most of her life. She was a graduate of McKinley High School, Kent State University and was a school teacher for the Osnaburg Local School District. For many years she was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Ronald Milford of North Canton; sister, Betty Rashman of Riverside Calif; grandchildren, Ken (Jen Ferraro) Iser, Trisha (Mike) Nguyen, Michael (Kortney) Milford; great-grandchildren, Sam Nguyen, Spencer Nguyen, Maci Milford and Owen Milford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Milford and daughter, Sharon Iser.
Funeral services will be Friday at 12 noon in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan George officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019