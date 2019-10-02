Home

Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
Ida May Milford


1928 - 2019
Ida May Milford Obituary
Ida May Milford

Age 91, of North Canton, died Monday following a brief illness. Born in Marietta she was the daughter of the late Allison and Edna (Brown) Walmsley and lived in the Canton/North Canton area most of her life. She was a graduate of McKinley High School, Kent State University and was a school teacher for the Osnaburg Local School District. For many years she was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Milford of North Canton; sister, Betty Rashman of Riverside Calif; grandchildren, Ken (Jen Ferraro) Iser, Trisha (Mike) Nguyen, Michael (Kortney) Milford; great-grandchildren, Sam Nguyen, Spencer Nguyen, Maci Milford and Owen Milford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Milford and daughter, Sharon Iser.

Funeral services will be Friday at 12 noon in the Wackerly Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan George officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the funeral home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com.

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 2, 2019
