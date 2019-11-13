|
|
Ila Marie (Zimmerly) Doudna
101, passed away on November 11, 2019, She was born on a farm near West Chester, Ohio on July 30, 1918 to Elmer E. and Cora Zimmerly. She and her high school sweetheart, Dean Doudna, graduated from Freeport (Ohio) High School in 1936. They were married on September 2, 1939 and resided in Canton until the time of their deaths. She was a stay at home Mom who found time to volunteer at Aultman Hospital, be a Girl Scout leader, sing with Mother Singers, make sock monkeys with the LHS band parents, travel to all 50 states and many foreign countries, be an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church (First Methodist Church), the Art Garden Club, Oakwood Country Club, Brookside Country Club, CCE and was ready for any card game with her friends. Since 1976 she and Dean spent half the year in Venice, Fla., which she continued to do following his death, and where she was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Ila was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; parents; brother, Ray (Blanche) Zimmerly of Calf.; and son-in-law, David Bowman. Ila is survived by her daughters, Diann Bowman of Westerville, and Linda (Dennis) Miller of Fla.; two grandchildren, Stephen (Meredith) Miller of Minn., and Laura (Craig) Schlarb of Ore.; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Adrienne, Alex, and Caeliam.
Graveside Service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Hill Burial Park (5001 Everhard Rd NW., Canton) with Rev. James Fetty officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019