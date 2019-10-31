Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church of Jackson
8925 Strausser St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
ILDA ROSA WONG


1947 - 2019
Ilda Rosa Wong

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, Ilda Rosa Wong, beloved wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 71. Ilda was born on November 13, 1947 in Villarrica, Paraguay to Eduarda Silva and Juan Ranoni. She met her husband, David, in Argentina; they married in January, 1981 and raised two children, Gabriela and Nicholas. Bestowing upon her family an unyielding focus to live a faith-centered life, Ilda was an avid Christian who maintained the faith throughout her 2.5 year battle with brain cancer. After God, she cherished family above all else, enjoyed the company of long-time friends, and always looked for ways to help those in need, family and strangers alike. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, had a passion for reading, flower arranging, and enjoyed the tango music of her native Argentina. Ilda was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her loving husband, David; two children; two grandchildren, and nine siblings.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st., at First Baptist Church of Jackson (), 8925 Strausser St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 2nd, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with funeral service immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Flowers may be sent to First Baptist Church of Jackson or donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory-

Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
