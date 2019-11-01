|
|
Ilda Rosa Wong
Visitation will be held on (Today) Friday, November 1st., at First Baptist Church of Jackson (), 8925 Strausser St. N.W., Massillon, OH 44646, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, November 2nd, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church with funeral service immediately following at 10:30 a.m.
Flowers may be sent to First Baptist Church of Jackson or donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Condolences to the family may be made at: Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory-Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019