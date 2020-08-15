1/1
INEZ S. (BONAZZA) GERSTENSLAGER
1925 - 2020
Inez S. Gerstenslager (Bonazza)

95, of Canton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. She was born in Penowa, Pennsylvania on March 13, 1925, to Julius and Anna (Tollardo). She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Cleveland. She married the love of her life, Kenneth E. Gerstenslager on October 31, 1948. As a young woman, she was employed by NASA in the programming department where she made many life-long friends. She was acknowledged by the United States Navy, Bureau of Aeronautics, as an honorary Cadet, in recognition of wartime service. In 1963, the family relocated from Cleveland to Canton, Ohio where she worked at Easterday's Garden Path designing flower arrangements, something she loved to do, for many years. She later co-owned Petal Pushers Plus. Much of her time was spent donating arrangements to the Canton Christian Home. For over 35 years she was a member of the Canton Christian Home Auxiliary Board, Canton Garden club president, and a member of Perry Christian Church for more than 52 years. She always enjoyed helping others. She lived life to the fullest and truly loved people. Always a positive attitude and always there if you needed her. Most importantly, she adored spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her sisters, Valentina Dickerson, Rena Norsic, and brothers, James and Andrew Bonazza. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Guy Ruda, and their children: son, David, and daughter-in-law, Jennie, daughter, Danielle, and son-in-law, Steve; and grandson, Dominic; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Susan Gerstenslager and their children: son, Ben, son, Matt and daughter-in-law, Erin, and grandsons, Bryce, Brodie, and Knox; and daughter, Lauren, and son-in-law, Tim Henslee, and granddaughters, Kathryn and Aubrey. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the Canton Christian Home for the compassionate care Inez received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in

Inez's name to Refuge of Hope's Meal Ministry at refugeofhope.org A private service for Inez will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. An online memorial can be viewed at:

www.karlofh.com


Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
