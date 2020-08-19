Irene (Alonzo) AlessandriniTogether AgainIrene passed into eternal life August 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1925 in Canton, Ohio to Emilio and Gaetanina Alonzo. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Adelfo Alessandrini (WWII); mother; father; sisters, Marian , Matilda; brothers, Tony, Nicholas, and Albert; and Joe Hawkins (son-in-law). She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Alonzo and brother, Phil Alonzo; Carol Alessandrini and Judy Alonzo (sisters-in-law). Children, Diana Hawkins, Mary (Dan) Duplain, Joe Alessandrini and Lisa McKeivier. Grandchildren, Joe (Lore) Hawkins, Andrew (Tara) Hawkins, Stephanie (Mike) Hawkins - Flanagan, Patrick (Crystal) Hawkins, Jennifer (Dennis) Johnston, Erin (Nick) Szekeres, Michael (Jaime) McKeivier, Anthony (Kristi) McKeivier, Eric Alessandrini (Brett Profit) and Brook (Jason) Kittinger. Great-grandchildren, Nathan, Hailey, Ethan, Zachary, Alex, Riley, Mackenzie, Julian, Liam Hawkins. Dylan and Jacob Johnston, Giada and Rocco Szekeres, Ella, Maxton, Emery, Logan and Zoey McKeivier, Miles, Lucy, Margo Kittinger.Irene worked at Timken Mercy Medical Center in the coffee shop, pediatric floor and Walsh College. She was instrumental in fundraisers for the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist, Sancta Clara Monastery and numerous years as an Apostolate for the Legion of Mary. Our mother, sister, sister-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother will be greatly missed in this life. The commitment to faith and family is an example of her love to us.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E Sheridan, STL, Rector. Graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist, 627 McKinley Avenue NW, Canton 44703 or Sancta Clara Monastery.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)