The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Benkovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Benkovich


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Benkovich Obituary
Irene Benkovich

Together Again

Age 94 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2019 in Canton. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Massillon, Ohio to John and Ann Zustin. Irene was the oldest living member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved reading, watching the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State and Notre Dame Football.

Irene is preceded by her husband, Frank Karl Benkovich; sisters, Anna Timosko and Mary Zustin; and brother, Henry Zustin. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Robert) Tilley; grandchildren, Dr. Amy Tilley and Ryan (Dr. LaRissa) Tilley; and great grandchildren, Eleana Tilley and Paxton Tilley.

A private family service will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton, Haiti Mission.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now