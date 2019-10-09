|
|
Irene Benkovich
Together Again
Age 94 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2019 in Canton. She was born on January 3, 1925 in Massillon, Ohio to John and Ann Zustin. Irene was the oldest living member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved reading, watching the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State and Notre Dame Football.
Irene is preceded by her husband, Frank Karl Benkovich; sisters, Anna Timosko and Mary Zustin; and brother, Henry Zustin. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Robert) Tilley; grandchildren, Dr. Amy Tilley and Ryan (Dr. LaRissa) Tilley; and great grandchildren, Eleana Tilley and Paxton Tilley.
A private family service will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton, Haiti Mission.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019