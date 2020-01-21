|
Irene Elma Johnson
Age 87, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on January 19, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1932 in Kingsport, Tenn., daughter to the late James C. and Hattie Mae Henley. Irene married Robert T. Johnson on May 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2016. Irene was a kind and generous and loved her family and friends. She attended Canton Baptist Temple for many years and loved gospel music.
In addition to her husband, and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William; great-grandson, Derek Bannister; sisters, Lilla Weston and Lowanda Moody; brothers, James, Paul, Frank and Joe Henley. She is survived by her sons, Curtis (Judy) Johnson and Robert Johnson of Canton; daughter, Linda (Bill) Bracken of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Michelle Davis, Kimberly (John) Mahaffey, Jason Johnson (Tabitha) and Nicole Johnson; great-grandchildren, Cadence and Isabella; brothers, Tom and Cecil Henley.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020