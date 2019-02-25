The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stanwood Community Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Stanwood Community Church
Irene F. Nussbaum Fisher


85, of Dalton, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Shady Lawn Nursing Home in Dalton following a brief illness. She was born July 4, 1933 to the late Edwin E. and Grace (McFarren) Woods and graduated from Washington High School in 1952. She married Wilfred G. "Willie" Nussbaum on October 4, 1953. He died April 22, 2000. They enjoyed traveling in their motor Home and camping at The Landing Clay's Park. She was a member of Stanwood Community Church.

On December 8, 2005, she married Bill Fisher and he survives. In addition to Bill, she is survived by children, Rex (Julie) Nussbaum of Navarre and Connie Nussbaum of Dalton; and grandchildren, Danelle (Craig) Martin, Brent (Brittany) Nussbaum and Brandon (fiancé Karlye Sanner) Nussbaum; great grandchildren, Sydney, Gavin, Mackenzie, Gabrielle, Colton and Izabelle. In addition to her first husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Leslie and Lloyd Woods.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church with Pastor Matt Ellington officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton or on Wednesday, one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanwood Cemetery Association.

Spidell – Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019
