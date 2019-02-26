Home

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Stanwood Community Church with Pastor Matt Ellington officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanwood Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton or on Wednesday, one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanwood Cemetery Association.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
