Irene Laggeris
"Together Again"
age 96, of Canton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was born in Sunnyside, Utah to the late James and Anthe (Stratigakis) Vutetakis on October 9, 1922. She then moved to Canton, where she spent her life, having graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1941. Along with her husband, Irene and Harry were the owners of Towne Printing Company; she was also active in her community, as she was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, the Knossos Cretan Club of Canton, Maids of Athena, and the Philoptochos.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harry Laggeris; sister Helen Krikos; and brothers Spyros and George Vutetakis. She is survived by children Helen (Richard) Meder of North Canton, Cindi (Paul) Koskovich of Canton, and Joan (Rick) Byers of Hudson. Also survived by grandchildren Irene (Dan) Bozich, Robby (Michelle) Meder and one great-granddaughter Elliot Meder, and grandchildren Julia, Eleni, and Harry Byers.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday, September 9th, from 6 to 8 p.m., with Trisagion Services starting at 7 p.m.. Another hour of visitation will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment to follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019