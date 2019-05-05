Irene Louise Kimmins



83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 26, 2019, following an extended illness. Irene was born on November 27, 1935 in Wichita, Kansas, to Leland and Grace (Woolworth) Armstrong. Irene lived with her family in New York City and Chicago, Illinois, before attending Wooster College where she met her future husband, Thomas W. Kimmins. She graduated from the University of Illinois with her Bachelor of Science in Education. Irene was foremost an educator, attaining two masters in Guidance and Counseling, as well as, in Child Development and Family Ecology. She was a teacher and guidance counselor with Massillon Public Schools, retiring in 1996. Irene was a published author. Her work with pre-school aged children inspired her to write the ABC's of Nurturing Children. Irene was active for many years in the local community as a consultant, board member/advisor for multiple agencies and a member of the Massillon Women's Club, D.A.R., Spring Hill, and P.E.O. She was a member of RiverTree Christian Church. In retirement Irene became a Master Gardner, traveled extensively with her husband and family, enjoyed country western and square dancing, and spending time on her farm with her many animals and gardens.



Irene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her time with her grandchildren and family gave her great joy and fulfilment. She is survived by her children, Mary Lou (Marshall) Weinberg, and Tom (Anne) Kimmins Jr.; five grandchildren: Abigail and Ethan Weinberg, Thomas, Tyler and Tanner Kimmins; niece, Janet Van-Vliet Armstrong; and nephew, Ken Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas W. Kimmins, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Ann Kimmins; and her brother, James Armstrong.



A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either: Massillon Washington High School Alumni Scholarship Fund or to the Parkinson's Foundation.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222



www.paquelet.com Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019