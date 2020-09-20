1/1
IRENE MAE ALLEN
1921 - 2020
Irene Mae Allen

98, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Irene was born on September 17, 1921 in Greentown, Ohio, to the late Grover and Anna (Petrofka) Johns. She married William Edwin "Bill" Allen, Jr. on January 26, 1945 and they celebrated 45 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on April 9, 1990. Irene worked for many years as a cook for the North Canton schools until she retired in 1989. She was a member of First Friends Church and she and Bill were members of the Go Getters Class. Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and doing word puzzles. She was a great hostess and loved to host for the holidays and to throw birthday parties for the family.

Irene is survived by her three daughters: Carole Ann (Roger) Knop, Mary Beth (Tom) Snyder, and Kathryn Mae (Jeff) Tuttle; eight grandchildren: Roger, Jr. (Michele), Melissa (Steve), Amy (Kevin), Larry (Anna), Christine (Bobby), Levi (Casey), William, and Melanie; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Burdette Johns. Along with her husband and parents, Irene is preceded in death by four siblings: Ruby, Robert, Pauline, and infant brother Russell.

Per Irene's wishes, she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill, at Sunset Hills Burial Park and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/donate. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
