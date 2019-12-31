|
|
Irene Marie Marquart
It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Marie Marquart, Uniontown, announces her passing on December 25, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Irene was born March 14, 1922 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, the only child of Dorsey and Anna (Palm) Rumary. She attended the University of Wisconsin before serving as a WAC in World War II. Later, she received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Syracuse University and then taught in Central New York for many years. She was a dedicated professional, writing curriculum for the state, and enjoyed teaching and encouraging students of all ages. She was a life member of MENSA, and over the years she was a regular contributor to MENSA magazines, publishing articles on a wide range of topics. Irene enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and playing Scrabble with friends. She had "subscriptions to the Wall Street Journal and the National Enquirer and apologized for neither". She belonged to the NY State Teachers Organization and served for 17 years on the Mid-York Library System Board. As a mother of three, she participated in school, Sunday school, and boy scout activities. In Hartville, she was a member of the Quail Hollow Volunteers Association, the Amish Mennonite Historical Society, and the Lake Senior Center. She also volunteered at Edwin Shaw Hospital and the Mennonite Thrift Shop. We will remember her for her good humor, thoughtfulness and deep interest in her family and friends.
The large family she leaves behind was her greatest pride. Irene will be loving remembered by her children, Elsbeth (Larry) Duffy and Chris Marquart; eight grandchildren, Cynthia (Bruce) Anderson, Sandra (Pat) Marquart-Pyatt, Philip (Amber) Marquart, Sharon (Josh) Brown, Steven Marquart, Chris Marquart, Jason (Hania) Duffy, and Katherine Duffy. Eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ella, Maya, Viva, Zachary, Claire, Samantha and Abigail. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Giles Marquart, and son Bruce.
A funeral service in memory of Irene will be held at a future date.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019