Irene Roy
83, of Navarre, passed away peacefully with her sister, Jean, at her side, on Thursday evening, September 19, 2019. Born in Harts, WV, June 15, 1936, a daughter to the late Archie and Goldie (Carter) Ramey, Irene was a homemaker and a Navarre-area resident for most of her adult life. Remembered by her family as a very giving person, when the need arose, she was usually the family caregiver. A member of Grace Baptist Church in Canton, she lived simply and unpretentiously; loved fully and unconditionally and walked humbly with her Lord. Irene enjoyed people. Her family – and her beloved dogs, King and Rascal, were always the bright spot in her day. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and different kinds of needlework and she liked to garden.
Predeceased by her parents; her son, Michael A. Roy and daughter, Shelia A. Roy; sisters, Alice, Wilma and Marsha and her former husband, Dencil Roy; Irene is survived by her sister, Kathryn "Jean" Cooperrider, of Wadsworth; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services will be conducted at the graveside in Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. There are no calling hours. Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre has been
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019