Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map

Irene Schooley (Szymanski) Sandstrom


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Schooley (Szymanski) Sandstrom Obituary
Irene (nee Szymanski) Schooley Sandstrom

93, died in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. She was born to the late Stanley and Antoinette Szymanski in Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of McKinley High School and Aultman Hospital Nursing Program as a Registered Nurse. She loved singing, dancing, and community volunteering.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Anthony J. Schooley, Jr. and Henry "Buzz" Sandstrom; and son, Daniel Schooley. She is survived by her children: Carol Lillich, Patricia (Brian) Becher, Barbara (Michael) Caracillo, Gloria Pecoraro, Debra (Steve) Donner, Anthony Schooley, and Thomas (Carolyn) Schooley. She loved her 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Irene was in the loving care of the staff at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center for the past eight years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22nd., at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Canton Ohio. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Irene's name to the . Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:

www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND

CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -