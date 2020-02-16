|
Irene (nee Szymanski) Schooley Sandstrom
93, died in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 2, 2020. She was born to the late Stanley and Antoinette Szymanski in Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of McKinley High School and Aultman Hospital Nursing Program as a Registered Nurse. She loved singing, dancing, and community volunteering.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Anthony J. Schooley, Jr. and Henry "Buzz" Sandstrom; and son, Daniel Schooley. She is survived by her children: Carol Lillich, Patricia (Brian) Becher, Barbara (Michael) Caracillo, Gloria Pecoraro, Debra (Steve) Donner, Anthony Schooley, and Thomas (Carolyn) Schooley. She loved her 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Irene was in the loving care of the staff at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center for the past eight years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22nd., at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Canton Ohio. Inurnment will follow in the columbarium at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Irene's name to the . Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at:
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020