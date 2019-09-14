|
Irene T. Clark (Ohman)
Age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 12, in her long time home in North Canton. Irene was born in Marlboro, Ohio, one of 14 children born to John and Helen (Dudas) Ohman. Irene was happily married to her best friend and the love of her life Robert (Bob) J. Clark, for 58 years. She worked at Timken Roller Bearing prior to raising her three children. Later she worked at Coach and Four, in North Canton. Irene remained active throughout her life, loved to bake and share, enjoyed her family and going to and hosting many get togethers with friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Clark; and her son, Dale M. Clark; she is survived by her daughter, Denise M Clark and spouse, Gina Martin; her son, Darren M. Clark and Theresa Bushkill; and her sister, Julie Ohman Danford; daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Gary) (Clark) Kandel; and granddaughters, Christy (Joe) Spurgeon, Shelly (Charles) Keiser, Julie (Pete) Lynch, Amanda (Brad) Wochomurka; and great-grandchildren, Aaron, Isaac, Aden, Garrett, Trevor, Gannon, Anna, Blake, and Clark.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019