Irene Williams
Loving mother and grandmother, passed away on April 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was 93 years old. She was born on September 29, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Julia Karlovec.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan; brother, Charles; and her loving husband, Sidney, known fondly as Nick.She is survived by brother, Richard Karlovec (Danielle), and sister, Rita Shank (Bill). She will be remembered by daughters, Linda Boswell (Sam), Donna Williams, and Gailann VanStory; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kurt), Aja, Nick, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Georgia and Charles.
A quiet service will be held at Blessings Funeral Home, followed by burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020