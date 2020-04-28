Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Williams


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Williams Obituary
Irene Williams

Loving mother and grandmother, passed away on April 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was 93 years old. She was born on September 29, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Julia Karlovec.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan; brother, Charles; and her loving husband, Sidney, known fondly as Nick.She is survived by brother, Richard Karlovec (Danielle), and sister, Rita Shank (Bill). She will be remembered by daughters, Linda Boswell (Sam), Donna Williams, and Gailann VanStory; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kurt), Aja, Nick, and Alex; and great-grandchildren, Georgia and Charles.

A quiet service will be held at Blessings Funeral Home, followed by burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -