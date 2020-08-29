1/1
IRVIN BUD BONEY
1935 - 2020
Irvin "Bud" Boney

age 85, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on August 26, 2020 in Cleveland. Bud was born on June 21, 1935 in Noble County, Ohio to Vernon and Ida (Mincks) Boney. He graduated from Dexter City High School, served four years in the United States Navy, and retired after 44 years at Timken Steel. Bud loved the outdoors and working in the garden. He collected CB radios, and trains, especially Timken trains. He enjoyed fixing lawn mowers and cars. He adored music and was involved in the Folk Music Groups at both St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Barbara's Catholic Church. Bud loved his family and he never knew a stranger.

He is preceded by his parents and two sisters. Bud is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Connie (Harig) Boney, children, Michael (Melinda) Boney, Michelle Neace, Robert (Michelle Elkins) Boney, and Roxanne (Todd) Voorhes, grandchildren, Josh (Kiley) Boney, Justin (Jessica) Boney, Matthew Boney, Adam Voorhes, Tyler (Erin Risley) Voorhes, Emily Voorhes, LeeAnn (Trey) Seifert, Mahaylee (Garrett Fleming) Neace, Ryan Boney, and Meghan Boney, and great grandchildren, Luca, Ben, and Lexin.

Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2020.
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
