Irvin "Bud" Boney



Friends and family may come to call on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.



Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store