Irvin Katusin
Together Again
Age 84 of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, 2019 after a long fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Canton to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Buda) Katusin. Irvin was a lifelong resident of Canton and was a proud graduate of Canton McKinley High School where he played on the Bulldog's basketball team, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Irvin was member of the former St. Paul Catholic Church, Canton and currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton. He retired from Goodyear Aerospace as a reliability engineer.
In addition to his parents, Irvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hope (Walent) Katusin, and eight siblings. Irvin is survived by his son, Neil (Karen) Katusin; grandchildren, Kyle Katusin and Sarah (Drew Galayda) Katusin; sister, Margaret Repasky, and brother, William Katusin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the mass (9:00-9:50) at the church. Donations may be made in Irvin's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church (2427 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019