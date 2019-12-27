Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Katusin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin Katusin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin Katusin Obituary
Irvin Katusin

Together Again

Age 84 of Canton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, 2019 after a long fought battle with cancer. He was born on January 22, 1935 in Canton to the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Buda) Katusin. Irvin was a lifelong resident of Canton and was a proud graduate of Canton McKinley High School where he played on the Bulldog's basketball team, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. Irvin was member of the former St. Paul Catholic Church, Canton and currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton. He retired from Goodyear Aerospace as a reliability engineer.

In addition to his parents, Irvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hope (Walent) Katusin, and eight siblings. Irvin is survived by his son, Neil (Karen) Katusin; grandchildren, Kyle Katusin and Sarah (Drew Galayda) Katusin; sister, Margaret Repasky, and brother, William Katusin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the mass (9:00-9:50) at the church. Donations may be made in Irvin's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church (2427 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -